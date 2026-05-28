Curaleaf Can't Block NJ Pot Law's Labor Deal Requirement

By Mike Curley ( May 28, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't allow Curaleaf to block enforcement of a provision of the state's cannabis law requiring labor peace agreements between cannabis operators and their employers, saying the company's slow movement doomed its motion....
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