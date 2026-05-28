CMA Clears $3.4B Kimberly-Clark, Suzano Joint Venture
By Tom Fish ( May 28, 2026, 1:18 PM BST) -- Britain's competition regulator said in a statement Thursday it has cleared a proposed $3.4 billion joint venture between Brazilian pulp producer Suzano and U.S. consumer goods company Kimberly-Clark....
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