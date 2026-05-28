$40M Ballet Abuse Suits Not Covered, Insurer Tells Va. Court

By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 28, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Insurance Co. urged a Virginia federal court to declare that policy terms mean it has no duty to cover a Richmond ballet organization in underlying litigation seeking more than $40 million in damages over claims the group perpetuated a culture of starvation, overtraining and exploitation....
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