Ábrego García Fights Removal To Anywhere But Costa Rica

By Tom Lotshaw ( May 28, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Kilmar Ábrego García asked a Maryland federal judge to block the Trump administration from deporting him to any third country other than Costa Rica, arguing that it's trying to remove him to Liberia to punish him for challenging its unlawful actions....
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