Chancery Tosses Insider Financing Suit Against Ayala Brass

By Jarek Rutz ( May 28, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed a stockholder derivative suit against several venture capital investors and directors of biotechnology company Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc., ruling that the plaintiff failed to show the board could not independently evaluate litigation over a disputed 2023 financing deal....
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