4th Circ. Rules IRS 'Cooperation' Doesn't Sink Tax Convictions

By Hayley Fowler ( May 28, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday affirmed the convictions of two software executives found guilty at trial of failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, rejecting the notion that their alleged cooperation with the IRS somehow undermined the charges....
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