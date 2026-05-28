Miami Enclave Says Developer Reneged On Fuel Depot Deal
By Carolina Bolado ( May 28, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The community association for an exclusive residential island in Miami sued an HRP Group affiliate Thursday to stop the developer from selling the site of a fuel bunker — which supplies fuel to cargo and cruise ships at PortMiami — to the county despite a deal to build condominiums on the property....
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