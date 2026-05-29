Gate City Sues White Energy For $200M Over Carbon Project

By Gina Kim ( May 29, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Gate City Renewable Fuels sued White Energy Holdco for $200 million in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday, alleging it was induced into merging together based on a carbon capture and storage project that faced unfavorable geological conditions, regulatory hurdles, permitting risks and unresolved landowner holdouts that rendered the project nonviable....
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