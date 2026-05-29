Oklahoma Justices Void Tulsa-Creek Jurisdiction Settlement

By Crystal Owens ( May 29, 2026, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a settlement agreement between the city of Tulsa and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation over criminal jurisdiction on reservation lands, finding that the pact is invalid because it lacks the required approval of the state's governor and Legislature....
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