High Court Won't Let Pa. AG Enter Grid Project Suit
By Keith Goldberg ( June 8, 2026, 9:51 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a plea from Pennsylvania's attorney general to let him intervene in Third Circuit proceedings that allowed an electricity transmission project to proceed despite having been rejected by state utility regulators....
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