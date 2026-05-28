Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup
By Sam Reisman ( May 28, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Tennessee became the latest state to approve a policy paving the way for more research into ibogaine; Vermont lawmakers brought a bill doubling cannabis potency and possession limits closer to the finish line; and California legislators approved a bill banning the sale of "laughing gas" used for recreational purposes. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....
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