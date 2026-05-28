Senate Democrats Seek CBO Tally Of Iran War Costs

By Tom Lotshaw ( May 28, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A coalition of Democratic senators asked the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to weigh in on the cost of the Trump administration's war in Iran, expressing concern that it has not been transparent in its public accounting....
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