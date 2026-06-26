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The Future Of WDTX Patent Litigation After Judge Albright

By Greg Lantier, Alexis Cohen and Liv Herriot ( June 26, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- On April 23, state Judge Christopher Robert Wolfe received his commission as U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. Until recently, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright occupied this seat, which at times over the last eight years has handled as much as 25% of patent infringement cases filed in the United States....

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