Texas Ruling Leaves Key Oil Royalty Question Unresolved

By Robert Foss ( June 1, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- On March 3, the Texas Supreme Court issued its decision in Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd. v. Puig, holding that a 1960 royalty reservation containing "free of cost forever" language did not bar deduction of post-production costs....
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