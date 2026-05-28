SEC Says AI Crypto Trading Bot Was $12M Ponzi Scheme
By Jessica Corso ( May 28, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused a Texas man of lining his pockets with millions of dollars in investor funds that he falsely promised would be used to trade cryptocurrency using an artificial intelligence-operated bot....
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