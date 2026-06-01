KnowBe4 Escapes Suit Over $4.6B Take-Private Deal
By Sydney Price ( June 1, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Security awareness platform KnowBe4 and several affiliates successfully argued for dismissal of a suit from shareholders challenging the company's $4.6 billion sale to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, with the court finding the suit does not adequately allege the company's ex-CEO and its financiers breached their fiduciary duties....
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