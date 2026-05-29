Full 4th Circ. To Rethink W.Va., Md. 340B Drug Discount Laws
By Mark Payne ( May 29, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit will revisit two panel decisions that created a circuit split when they temporarily blocked a pair of state laws that barred drugmakers from prohibiting federally funded hospitals from contracting with an unlimited number of pharmacies to dispense discounted drugs in the 340B Drug Pricing Program. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.