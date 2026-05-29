UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( May 29, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The past week in London has seen the billionaire who donated £5 million ($6.7 million) to Nigel Farage sue Ben Habib, the leader of far-right party Advance UK, for defamation, Mashreqbank bring claims against three subsidiaries of dissolved private equity giant Abraaj Group for commercial fraud and the property and investment vehicle of the State of Kuwait be targeted by four real estate figures who filed a miscellaneous claim. ...
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