NJ Bill Eases Path To Adult-Use Pot Sales For Medical Shops
By Sam Reisman ( May 29, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- New Jersey lawmakers have given final approval to a bill extending the state's existing hemp policy until an upcoming shift in the federal definition of hemp takes effect in November as well as making it easier for medical cannabis dispensaries to also sell recreational products....
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