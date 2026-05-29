Judge Pauses Trump's $1.8B 'Anti-Weaponization' Fund
By Jack McLoone ( May 29, 2026, 11:05 AM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge issued a pause Friday on the creation or operation of the $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund established by the settlement of President Donald Trump's suit against the IRS while a request for a temporary restraining order against the fund is pending....
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