New Fortress Energy Units Seek Ch. 15 For $8.1B Debt Swap
By Rick Archer ( May 29, 2026, 11:45 AM EDT) -- Two New Fortress Energy affiliates asked a New York bankruptcy judge Friday to recognize their efforts to restructure in the English courts by exchanging nearly $8.1 billion in debt for equity and spinning off the Brazilian affiliate....
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