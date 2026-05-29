USW Can't Block Retiree Healthcare Shift, Pa. Judge Says

By Katherine Smith ( May 29, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has rejected the United Steelworkers' bid to block materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain from changing union retirees' healthcare benefits, ruling that the union fell short in proving its members would suffer irreparable harm if the changes are made before the parties have finished arbitrating them....
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