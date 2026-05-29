GoldenPeaks' Solar Unit Seeks Ch. 11 With Over $500M Debt
By Vince Sullivan ( May 29, 2026, 12:14 PM EDT) -- The Polish subsidiaries of alternative energy investment company GoldenPeaks Capital filed Chapter 11 petitions in Texas bankruptcy court Friday listing between $500 million and $1 billion of debt....
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