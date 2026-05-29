LG Ends Suit Over Display Patents After Squires Rejected IPR

By Adam Lidgett ( May 29, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has signed off on LG's agreement to end its patent infringement suit against a Chinese company, bringing an end to a legal fight that led the head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to say that foreign governments cannot file patent challenges under the America Invents Act....
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