Energy Biz Can't Block South Sudan Oil Sales In £142M Battle
By William Janes ( May 29, 2026, 5:18 PM BST) -- An energy company has failed to block South Sudan from selling £142 million ($191 million) worth of crude it said it was promised after a court ruled on Friday that it wasn't sure specified shipments contained oil to which the company was entitled....
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