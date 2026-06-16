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AI Deals Call For Tailored Approach To Address Hidden Risks

By Oliver Williams and Edward Tran ( June 16, 2026, 4:34 PM BST) -- Deal activity in the artificial intelligence space continues to advance at rapid pace and incredible values: On March 31, OpenAI secured $122 billion in committed capital,[1] and on April 20, Anthropic PBC announced that Amazon.com Inc. is investing up to $25 billion in the company to expand the existing partnership.[2]...

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