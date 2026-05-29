Fla. Panel Revives Firm's Suit Over Tobacco Case Referrals
By David Minsky ( May 29, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate court revived a law firm's complaint alleging tortious interference against a widow over a contingency fee agreement involving tobacco injury case referrals, finding that the lower court wrongly tossed the lawsuit based on extraneous information even though there was sufficient evidence to support a claim....
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