7th Circ. Revives Chinese IP Defendants' Email Service Case
By Celeste Bott ( May 29, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit concluded on Friday that using email to serve Chinese defendants in "Schedule A" trademark cases is improper under the rules of the Hague Service Convention, but that an Illinois federal judge handling one such counterfeiting action must first determine whether the convention applies at all to the given case....
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