Employment Authority: Gig Drivers Win First-Of-Kind Union
By Emily Brill ( May 29, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on Massachusetts' landmark certification of a ride-hailing app drivers' union, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that keeps more delivery drivers' wage claims in court and what the Pope's AI warning means for complying with discrimination law in the workplace. ...
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