Illumina Ducks DNA Sequence Rival's Antitrust Suit, For Now

By Bryan Koenig ( May 29, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A DNA sequencing startup will have to rejigger its antitrust lawsuit against Illumina after a California federal judge said it hasn't shown that the industry giant has entered exclusive agreements and hasn't adequately asserted that Illumina priced its offerings below cost, among other failings....
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