Trader Wins $92M Award In Zambia Copper Mine Payment Row

By Joyce Hanson ( June 1, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Global commodities trader Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. has won an arbitral award totaling about $92 million in a dispute with Zambia over a copper mining company, according to the southern African country's majority state-owned investment firm, ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc....
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