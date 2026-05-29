Vermont Data Privacy Bill Poised For Signing Despite Doubts
By Allison Grande ( May 29, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Vermont is poised to become the latest state to enact comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation, after the legislature on Friday approved a framework that consumer advocates have criticized for being significantly weaker than a proposal for regulating companies' handling of personal information that the governor vetoed two years ago....
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