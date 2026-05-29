Conn. City, Cops Must Pay $38M To Murder Exoneree

By Aaron Keller ( May 29, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal jury on Friday awarded $38 million to felony murder exoneree Stefon Morant, who spent 21 years in prison for two shootings he did not commit, finding the city of New Haven engaged in a "widespread practice or custom" of suppressing evidence favorable to criminal defendants....
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