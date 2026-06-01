Fla. Judge Again Loses Bid To Dismiss Ethics Charges
By Christine DeRosa ( June 1, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida judicial panel has for a second time denied a Florida appellate judge's bid to dismiss an ethics case accusing her of attempting to influence lower court proceedings for an incarcerated man formerly on death row....
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