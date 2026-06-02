Minn. Wants 'Egregious' DOJ Bid To Nix Climate Suit Tossed
By Tom Lotshaw ( June 1, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Minnesota has told a federal judge the Trump administration recycled absurd standing theories rejected in other cases to support an "egregious" attempt to block the state's six-year-old consumer deception lawsuit against fossil fuel entities....
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