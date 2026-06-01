Law Unclear On 'Deplorable' Photo Share, 3rd Circ. Rules

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 1, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel has ruled that a Philadelphia police officer can't be sued for photographing and sharing a picture of a dead man who jumped from a bridge, holding that while the conduct was "deplorable," the Constitution did not clearly establish that families have a right to control images of their loved ones' deaths....
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