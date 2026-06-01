Judge Tosses USPTO 2-Factor Authorization Patent Suit

By Elliot Weld ( June 1, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that claimed its website infringed patents covering two-factor authorization, agreeing with the office that the litigation mimicked a suit that was thrown out in 2016....
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