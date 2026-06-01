Unclaimed Stagecoach Class Action Payout To Fund Legal Aid
By Eddie Beaver ( June 1, 2026, 12:23 PM BST) -- A national grant-making charity said Monday that it will distribute £3.9 million ($5.3 million) in unclaimed damages from a class action against rail operator Stagecoach to 16 legal and consumer advice organizations across Britain....
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