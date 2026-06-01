Garmin's Smart Scale Uses Estimates In Readings, Suit Says
By Lauraann Wood ( June 1, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Garmin has been hit with proposed class consumer fraud claims by an Illinois customer who says the company illegally misrepresents that its Index smart scale can accurately measure someone's body composition. ...
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