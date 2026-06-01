Hub Hires: Foley Hoag, Holland & Knight, Paul Hastings

By Julie Manganis ( June 1, 2026, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The rapidly expanding gaming and sports betting industry brought more legal industry players to the table in Massachusetts in May, with two firms beefing up their bench in that area, while other local attorneys made midcareer leaps into new roles....
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