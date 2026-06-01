Mich. Panel Backs Conversion Ruling Against Disbarred Atty

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 1, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel has said a disbarred northeastern Michigan attorney's decision not to back up her arguments sank her appeal arising from a lawsuit accusing her of converting or embezzling trust funds, affirming summary disposition against the attorney and saying she "simply failed to brief the issue."...
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