Justices Won't Take Case Over Ga. Utilities Board Elections

By Kelcey Caulder ( June 1, 2026, 11:17 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned down Black Georgia voters' invitation to review the dismissal of their suit claiming that elections for the state's public utilities board are racially gerrymandered, declining Monday to consider their argument that the Eleventh Circuit misapplied high court precedent. ...
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