UK Fintech OpenPayd To Go Public Via $1.15B SPAC Deal

By Sydney Price ( June 1, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling and Winston & Strawn LLP are steering a deal under which financial infrastructure platform OpenPayd will be acquired and taken public at an estimated equity value of $1.15 billion by Titan Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company purportedly focused on high-growth fintechs, the parties announced Monday....
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