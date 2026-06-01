Kidde Smoke Alarms Fail In Common House Fires, Court Told

By Carolina Bolado ( June 1, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers who bought what are known as ionization-only smoke detectors made by Kidde filed suit in Florida state court Monday, claiming the smoke alarms are defective because they are incapable of detecting the most common type of residential fire....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.