Man Shot At Trump Rally Sues Over Secret Service Failures

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 1, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A woman and her husband who was severely wounded during an unsuccessful assassination attempt on President Donald Trump sued the government in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, seeking to hold the U.S. Secret Service liable for negligently failing to protect Trump's 2024 campaign rally, allegedly allowing the shooting to occur....
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