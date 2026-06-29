Managing Post-IEEPA Tariff Refunds, Replacements And Risks

By Natalie Reid, Nicole Marton and Christel Tham ( June 29, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A lot has happened since February, when the U.S. Supreme Court held in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize tariffs under its power to regulate importation.[1]...
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