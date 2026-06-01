Insurer Says Club Not Covered In Suit Over Bear Spray Use
By Hope Patti ( June 1, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Florida federal court that it has no duty to defend or indemnify a nightclub and its manager against a suit claiming a woman was fatally struck by a car after she became disoriented by bear spray the club had deployed as a crowd control measure....
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