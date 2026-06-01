Michigan City Says Short-Term Rental Ban Is Constitutional

By Susan Smiley ( June 1, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The city of Dearborn Heights defended its zoning ordinance banning short-term rentals in Michigan federal court on Monday, claiming a group of property management companies have no standing to challenge the prohibition because the city has full legal authority to regulate rental properties as it sees fit....
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