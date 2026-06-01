Lugano OK To Hand Over Insurance For Lost $10.5M Diamond
By Alex Wittenberg ( June 1, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Jewelry house Lugano Diamonds on Monday secured a Delaware bankruptcy judge's tentative approval to transfer an insurance policy to a creditor that consigned the debtor a diamond worth $10.5 million that later went missing....
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