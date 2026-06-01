5th Circ. Judge Asks Starbucks Why Co. Doesn't Want Unions

By Braden Campbell ( June 1, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit judge probed Starbucks' labor philosophy Monday in its appeal of a National Labor Relations Board ruling that it stifled workers' rights in a smothering response to an organizing explosion in upstate New York five years ago, asking the company's attorney why it doesn't want unions....
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